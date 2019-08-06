Share:

Islamabad/Lahore - Tension between Pakistan and India has intensified as New Delhi changed the status of the disputed territory of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), and stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades.

Clamping an indefinite security lockdown in the occupied valley and putting the elected representatives under house arrest, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday rushed a presidential order to repeal the Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Through this ominous move the Hindu nationalist-led government has paved the way for diluting the demographics of Muslim-majority state with Hindu settlers, as it gives people from the rest of India right to acquire property in IOK and settle there permanently.

Thousands of people remain confined to their homes and are in the dark about the change, which would also strip them of long-held hereditary rights to jobs and scholarships.

Sharply reacting to the Indian move, Islamabad said no unilateral step by India can change the internationally recognised disputed status of IOK as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. This will never be acceptable to the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, it added.

Pakistan “will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps,” said a foreign ministry statement. It also reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and continued support to Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

Officials said Pakistan would take up the issue at the United Nations to force India to reverse the illegal move.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also made telephone calls to Malaysian and Turkish premiers who both expressed their concern on the situation and expressed their support for Pakistan’s stance.

The Foreign Office also summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and conveyed a strong protest over the actions taken by the Indian government.

President Arif Alvi Monday summoned a joint session of the Parliament today (Tuesday) to discuss abrogation of Article-370 by India, and the tense situation prevailing in Occupied Kashmir as well as along the LoC.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned Corps Commanders Conference today to review the regional security in the wake of Kashmir issue and Indian aggression along LoC.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Monday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Indian forces’ aggression across the Line of Control (LOC) and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s decision to revoke special status of IOK.

It termed the revocation of the Article 370 by India an unlawful act, and condemned the use of cluster munitions by Indian forces on the civilian population living close to LOC.

Asking the international human rights organisations to play their role to thwart the Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, it pointed out that coercive steps taken by the Indian government and its military can destroy the peace of the region.

Indian govt move

Earlier in the day on Monday, the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the constitution through a presidential order, ending the special status given to state of Occupied Kashmir.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind issued the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019, which superseded the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 1954.

Under the order, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has been abolished and it has been made a Union Territory under the Indian Federation.

Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution guarantee special status and special rights to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and all powers, except defence, foreign affairs, and communication, rest with the State Legislature.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajiya Sabha, the Upper House of the parliament, that Jammu and Kashmir was now a Union Territory with legislature, and it was no more a State. He also announced that Ladakh will also be a union territory without legislature.

The Indian minister also announced that Jammu and Kashmir would be re-organized geographically.

Reaction

Rajiya Sabha witnessed complete rumpus as Amit Shah made the announcement and the opposition benches strongly resisted the move.

Leader of the Opposition from Occupied Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad denounced the move and said that Jammu and Kashmir was already under a state of curfew and all political leaders have been put under house arrest. Ghulam Nabi Azad said there was a war like situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The entire Kashmiri leadership has taken a serious view of the Indian government’s move and described it a usurpation of the rights of the people of Occupied Kashmir.

On Monday, at least 8,000 more Indian paramilitary troops were airlifted to the occupied valley, which are in addition to the 38,000 troops brought into the territory over the last week.

India was already keeping over 800,000 military and paramilitary soldiers and police to keep its grip on the territory inhabited by a people who have long been fighting for their UN-promised right to self-determination.

The US Embassy in New Delhi issued a security alert, urging Americans to leave the region immediately citing the “potential for terrorist incidents, as well as violent public unrest.”

In a statement, Amnesty International India said the move could “cause unrest and wide scale protests in the state.” It strongly condemned the undemocratic move of Modi government.

In Delhi, protesters marched shouting slogans such as “we will not tolerate murder of democracy,” and holding signs that read “we stand with Kashmir.”

The order by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amounted to a “constitutional coup,” activist Kavita Krishnan said, adding that “it is not just about Kashmir. It is also a prelude to destroying the constitutional rights and liberties of all Indians.”

Large protests were also held in almost all the major cities of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. A demonstration also took place near the diplomatic enclave where India’s embassy is located but authorities kept demonstrators away from the building.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi, a prominent Kashmiri leader in Pakistan, urged the United Nations and the international community to help Kashmir achieve self-determination.

Foreign Ministry statement

A foreign ministry statement issued here on Monday said that no unilateral step by India can change the disputed status of IOK as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions. “Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Kashmir and Pakistan,” it added.

It said, “[Pakistan] strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today (August 5) by the Indian government regarding the Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

IOK “is an internationally recognised disputed territory”, and “as the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps,” it added.

Pakistan reaffirmed its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and “its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.”

Officials said Pakistan would take up the issue in the United Nations to force India to reverse the “illegal step.” “The main option for us is the UN. We will also contact the United States and Europe. India has violated the international law by occupying a disputed territory,” said one official.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India had violated its commitment made in the United Nations on Kashmir issue by revoking Article 370. He said the Indian move had no legal or constitutional justification.

The minister said the people of Occupied Kashmir have strongly opposed abrogation of Article 370, which grants special status to them. Qureshi said India cannot change the public opinion through this move, and it has rather internationalized the Kashmir issue.

Defence analyst Brigadier Mehmood Shah (r) said Pakistan was effectively highlighting Kashmir dispute on all international forums and will continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

“India is deploying over 28,000 more paramilitary troops in the occupied Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing freedom from its illegal occupation,” he said.

Shah said local residents had started panic-buying essentials as they were linking the deployment of troops to apprehension of deterioration in the situation in the territory.

Indian envoy summoned

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and conveyed a strong demarche on the announcements made and actions taken by the government of India with regard to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Secretary conveyed Pakistan’s unequivocal rejection of these illegal actions as they were in breach of international law and several UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan’s resolute condemnation of the unlawful actions aimed at further consolidating the illegal occupation of Kashmir was underscored.

The Foreign Secretary also condemned the preceding pre-meditated steps such as complete lock-down of held Kashmir, deployment of additional 180,000 troops, imposition of curfew, house arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services, among others.

Pakistan’s consistent opposition to all Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and final status of Kashmir was emphasised.

The Foreign Secretary called upon India to halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilising actions, ensure full compliance with UN Security Council resolutions, and refrain from any further action that could entail serious implications.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the indigenous legitimate Kashmiri people’s struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.