ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik Monday said that India was replicating the Israeli model of ‘ethnic cleansing.’

He strongly condemned and rejected the Indian government’s move of revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir by abolishing Article 370.

Speaking to journalists here, Senator Malik said that the Indian government’s move of revoking the Article 370 was not only against all international norms and international law but also against the UNSC resolutions.

He said that India cannot change the disputed status of Kashmir as per the resolutions of United Nations Security Council.

He said that occupied Kashmir was internationally declared as ‘disputed territory’ adding such moves by Indian government were in continuation of Narendra Modi’s Ethnic Cleansing Doctrine.

“India is replicating the Israeli model of ethnic cleansing in Kashmir. Narendra Modi has made all arrangements for ethnic cleansing using different tools including use of Hindu extremists, deployment of more troops in occupied valley for harassment, tortures and mass murdering of innocent Kashmiris,” he said.

Senator Malik urged the government of Pakistan to take matter into United Nations and exercise all legal options to counter these illegal steps which were being taken by India to further suppress the innocent Kashmiris.

He said deployment of more and more troops, use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population, delimitation and now the revoking of Article 370 were serious violations of the UNSC resolutions and international human rights laws.

He said Narendra Modi intended to change the constitutional status of the disputed territory by carrying out delimitation.

He said he had warned government of Pakistan earlier and many times about Modi’s intentions of ‘Ethnic Cleansing of Kashmir’, ‘Revoking the Special Status of IoK’ and ‘Demographic Change’ of occupied Kashmir and had urged the government to go to United Nations. “I had penned in my book and also in my speeches that the second tenure of Modi will be very heavy on Kashmiris in terms of brutalities and oppressions,” he added.

Senator Malik said that it was high time for the government of Pakistan to strongly react in all international forums and UN against Indian government’s decision of revoking special status of Kashmir and forced it to withdraw this illegal decision.