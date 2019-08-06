Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan yesterday said abrogation of Article-370 by the Indian government was a severe violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

In a tweet, she condemned the Indian move and said that it would not change ground realities.

The special assistant said Pakistan will not leave Kashmiris alone and it will use all the available options. She said the Indian government’s act has infused a new spirit into the freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir and highlighted the Kashmir dispute in the world.

Later, talking to media outside the parliament, she said Pakistan will take every possible step at international forums to support Kashmiris in their right to self-determination.

She said Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir issue was the endorsement of Pakistan’s narrative and efforts for establishing peace in the region. Firdous said India could not sabotage Kashmiri people’s effort to get their right to self-determination through use of force. She said whole world supported Pakistan’s narrative. The special assistant said such kind of acts could not suppress movement of Kahmiris. She said international human rights Organisations should also take notice of Kashmir situation and highlight India’s new move on Kahsmir.