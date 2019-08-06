Share:

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday while condemning India’s decision to end special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir while scrapping articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution, said that Narendra Modi is playing with the fire.

Addressing the joint session of the parliament on Tuesday, he said that India has violated all international conventions, has unleashed violence against Kashmiris, adding that New Delhi’s unilateral action was against the ideology of former Indian leaders such as Nehru, Gandhi and Vajpayee.

Bilawal further expressed grief over the lack of leaders from the session including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, other PML-N lawmakers and Waziristan MNAs.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the abrogation of Article 370 opens the door for the Kashmiris to be turned into a minority in their own

home, adding that with one stroke of the pen, India has now opened up a pandora box that has the potential to engulf the regions in flame.

He said: “They [Kashmiris] have the right to live in peace and they have the right to choose their own destiny just as we do.”

Bilawal further said, “We will not stay silent while our Kashmiri brothers and sister cry out for help but we demand leadership from the PTI government, adding that the prime minister was asking that what is it that he should do but so far we have not even see a policy statement but all we’d is a tweet.”

He said that the Narendra Modi is an extremist prime minister with blood on his hands but unfortunately Pakistan has twice welcomed his election.

The PPP chairman said after the revocation of Article 370 and 35A, India has officially become an occupying force in occupied Kashmir.

“The Modi government is neither interested in bilateral dialogues nor interested in mediation and nor does it pay heed to the United Nations,

Bilawal said and we expect the PM Imran to use the full force of his office and all available international forums to advocate for the people

of Kashmir as if they were his own children.