Islamabad-A close aide to former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, Irfan Siddiqui, on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court for quashing an FIR registered against him for not informing the relevant police station about particulars of ‘his tenant’.

He moved the court through his counsel and cited Station House Officer Ramna ASI Sagheer Ahmed, the district magistrate and assistant commissioner as respondents. He stated in his petition that the concerned SHO and the ASI with connivance of the district magistrate and the AC registered a false, frivolous and baseless FIR under section 188 PPC against him to ‘defame, scandalise and victimise’ the petitioner while they publically handcuffed him at the time of arrest in a derogatory manner. He added that the registration of case against the petitioner and entire subsequent proceedings on the face of it were ‘textbook example of colourable exercise of jurisdiction on the part of the government functionaries’. Irfan contended that the allegation against him in the FIR was that he rented out in violation of order of the district magistrate Islamabad whereas the petitioner is neither owner nor landlord of the said house which is exclusively owned by his son Imran Khawar. He alleged that the respondents at behest of influential political figures who are in power, with intention to crush and victimise their opponents purely on political considerations, used clout and abused their authority as device for dragging them in frivolous cases.

The petitioner maintained that the act of respondents is illegal, unauthorized and is result of malafide and criminal machinery is being used as a device to victimise him.

Therefore, he prayed that his petition may be accepted and the said FIR registered under section 188 PPC may graciously be quashed. He also requested that till the final disposal of petition, operation of the impugned FIR or any proceedings surfaced from the same may be suspended.