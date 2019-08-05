Share:

There are many good steps being taken by the government for tax reforms and to expand the tax net.

Every single person whether he is filer or a non-filer pays sales tax on all the consumable items he uses-from toothbrush to toilet paper. The masses obviously ask the question of why should they pay extra money through filing returns when the tax is deducted at source. A friendly suggestion to this government is to make the retailer the sales tax collecting agent.

This way the government can step up the momentum of economic growth despite the IMF conditions.

MUHAMMAD FUZAIL,

Karachi.