Karachi : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that arranging an exhibition of rare portraits of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great step to provide knowledge about life of Quaid to the youngsters of the country.

Addressing on the inauguration ceremony of a pictorial exhibition regarding life of Quaid-e-Azam at the Arts Council of Pakistan here, the governor said that it was Quaid’s who had envisioned separate state for Muslim population of Sub-Continent.

Imran Ismail on the occasion also cut a cake in connection with the August 14 and he also took keen interest in portraits of Quaid, archives and other equipment displayed in the exhibition.

He said that Indian atrocities in Kashmir had increased, cluster bombs were being used on innocent unarmed Kashmiris andIndia had repealed Article 370 from its constitution which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. There were no examples of atrocities available as such Indian atrocities in Kashmir nowIndia was going for genocide in Kashmir.

The Sindh governor said that Pakistan would continue to support its Kashmiri brethren in all forms and would raise the issue at each international forum. He appealed to the international communities to take action against Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

He said that resolution to the Kashmir dispute was only possible through UN resolutions. Pakistan has no intentions of war however if India forced Pakistan into the war, Pakistan would retaliate.

Later talking to media, Imran Ismail said that Pakistani youth were aware and they would fight till last drop of their blood for the defence of the country. Responding to a query, he said that Karachi generated 13000 tons of garbage on daily basis and for cleanliness in the city measures were being taken.

He said that FWO, Mayor Karachi, KMC, KPT, showbiz personalities and citizens in large number were taking part in the cleanliness drive and the campaign would start yielding results soon. Governor for coordinated efforts for resolution of issues of citizens

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that all the stakeholders needed to be on the same page to resolve the issues and difficulties faced by the citizens. Talking to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Director General Maj General Inam Haider Malik who called on him at the Governor House here today.

Imran Ismail said that coordinated efforts on part of all institutions were needed to take the megalopolis out of crisis.

“Karachi is our city and it is responsibility of all of us to restore its beauty,” said the Governor.

He said that to cope with the crisis caused by the rains and to ensure relief for the masses in expected rains timely cleanliness of rain drains was the need of the hour.

Imran Ismail assured his full cooperation to the FWO Director General in Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

FWO Director General Inam Haider Malik informed the Governor that cleanliness of 5 big and 13 small rain drains was underway under the campaign in supervision of Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Syed Ali Zaidi.

He said that special focus was also being paid on the cleanliness and garbage lifting from the city. The FWO was utilizing all its capabilities in this regard so that Karachiites could enjoy the rains at maximum.