ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Traffic Police is all set to intensify its education campaign in public and private schools to sensitize teenagers about road safety. Other than over 420 schools of Federal Directorate of Education, the ITP had identified some 750 private schools in the federal capital to conduct awareness session on daily basis, an official of the ITP said on Monday. He said that students would be educated about the basic traffic rules through lectures and videos. Meetings with parents would also be arranged to compel them for playing their role to discourage under-age driving in the city, he added. To a query, the official said that the ITP had been holding awareness lectures in schools, colleges, mosques, seminaries and factories since establishment of its education wing in 2006.

“The scope and pace of education drive is being enhanced to achieve the desired results,” he added.

He urged the Capital Development Authority to maintain road signage, zebra crossings, lane marking and other road related furniture on the main arteries of the capital. The teachers, the official said, could play a central role in imparting road sense among the young students which would help produce a sensible future generation in the country.

He also stressed for making traffic rules a permanent part of education syllabus at primary level.

The official said that road safety messages should be aired on national televisions because sensitization was the only way forward to control accidents ratio.