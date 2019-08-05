Share:

Rawalpindi-Kashmiri leaders, politicians, lawyers, students, government servants and people belonging to various walks of life vehemently condemned India’s use of cluster bombs on civilian population living close to the Line of Control claiming precious lives and damaging infrastructure.

They also denounced the Indian government for revoking Article 370 of Indian constitution. They asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take note of international threat to peace and security.

“India can never press the voice of Kashmiris by accelerating suppression and using clusters munitions in Kashmir,” said Vice Chairman United Kashmir Peoples National Party Vice Chairman Bashir Raja while talking to The Nation on Monday before leaving for Islamabad along with his party men to participate in big protest outside Indian Embassy in Islamabad.

He said that the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and people were united and would oppose Indian aggression at any cost. “Scores of innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by brutal Indian troops but still the struggle for liberation is underway,” he said.

“I condemn Indian attack across LOC on innocent civilians and its use of cluster bombs,” he said. He said that the international comity including the UN should come forward to stop Indian violence in Kashmir as it is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of the occupied Kashmir.

Later, Bashir Raja along with scores of fellow party men rallied towards Islamabad.

“Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan and nobody can deprive Kashmiris from their right of self-determination,” said Ali Malik Advocate. He added that President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir and he should now come forward to play his role to solve to core issue of Kashmir.

Zahra Batool, a university student, condemned Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and asked the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play its role to stop violence in Kashmir.

Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir. The current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the world. The people of Pakistan will never ditch the people of occupied Kashmir and they will support them whole heartedly under any circumstances. The Pakistani nation believes that occupied Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and it is the incomplete agenda of division of the sub continent.

These views were expressed by Director Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Waqar Ahmed while addressing a seminar held at RAC to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Deputy Director RAC Sajjad Hussain, Information Officers Awais, Faiz ul Islam Qureshi and Raja Asim Iqbal also attended the seminar.

Waqar Ahmed said that the whole nation was deeply concerned about the current aggression of the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and that the situation demanded the international community to play their role to restore normalcy in the occupied region.

He said that political and military leadership of the country had unanimous views on the current situation in occupied Kashmir and their efforts would definitely help in bringing normalcy in the occupied territory.