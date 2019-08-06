Share:

LAHORE (PR) True to its principal of preserving the natural environment, Khushhali Microfinance Bank has taken the initiative of the plantation and maintenance of 6,000 plants at Changa Manga, near Lahore. This initiative has been taken in partnership with the Punjab Forest department. The Tree Plantation, which covers 8.5 acres, will entail plantation of approximately 800 trees per acre, equaling a total of 6,000 trees to help afforestation. Afforestation is highly important to maintain biodiversity and ecological balances. The plantation drive will be participated by the bank’s staff fromits branches in Lahore, Kasur, Pattoki and adjacent areas who have volunteered for the tree plantation activity. As part of the drive, Khushhali Bank will also be paying for the maintenance of trees over the next 5 years by the administration of Changa Manga.