LAHORE - The Working Class of Pakistan observed Monday as protest day against the Indian cluster bomb attacks on innocent Kashmiris. The workers held a protest march under the aegis of the All Pakistan Workers Confederation on Monday. In Lahore, workers staged a protest march carrying national flags and banners condemning the Indian attack on innocent Kashmiris. The protest march was led by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary, along with president Rubina Jamil and Akber Ali Khan, Niaz Khan, Osama Tariq and other representatives of the confederation. Khurshid said all freedom loving nations, including working-class of the world, should intervene and get the Indian aggression against Kashmiris stopped.