Birmingham - Australia spinner Nathan Lyon made light work of England’s batting line-up as the hosts were bowled out for 146 in their second innings, losing the first Ashes test by 251 runs to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

Chasing the second highest successful run chase in Ashes history (398), England first innings centurion Rory Burns fell first in the second over of the day for 11. The highest successful run chase ever was Australia getting 404 at Headingley in 1948. Fellow opener Jason Roy (28) looked in good shape until he was bowled when coming down the pitch, before Joe Denly (11) and the key wicket of England captain Joe Root (28), having been saved by two earlier reviews, were out before lunch.

The wickets kept tumbling in the afternoon, with England’s middle order collapsing for the second innings in a row, before Lyon ripped through the tail for finish with figures of 6-49 as Australia picked up a first win at Edgbaston in 18 years. Burns did not last long at the crease this time around, lofting a bouncer from Pat Cummings to Lyon at backward point. On-field umpire Joel Wilson’s poor test continued after Root was twice saved on review, meaning eight of Wilson’s decisions have been overturned in this test. Lyon then got his first wicket as he enticed a big shot from Roy, which he got badly wrong, wildly swinging and missing the ball completely. An inside edge onto pad saw Denly caught off Lyon, before Root’s luck ran out, with Cameron Bancroft taking a fine catch.

After Root’s dismissal, it felt very much like a matter of time until England’s resistance was broken and in the first over after lunch, Jos Buttler was clean bowled for one. A bizarre shot from Jonny Bairstow saw him caught in the slips off his glove for six, with Ben Stokes out the next ball — Lyon’s 350th test match victim.

Moeen Ali (4) failed to produce with the bat once more as Lyon struck again and again with Broad falling for a golden duck. Chris Woakes was last to go as he top scored with 37, with Cummings’ fourth of the innings clinching a first opening game win in an Ashes series in England for Australia since 2005. Man of the match Steven Smith said: “Pretty special, great to be here in another Ashes series. Love playing in England, the atmosphere is amazing, boys turned up and played a really good game. We know how much of a world-class spinner Gazza is, but to go 1-0 up in the series is a a big boost. I’m just grateful to be back playing for Australia, doing what I love and contributing to wins. Been a special comeback and I’m over the moon to be standing here now and contributing to a win for Australia.

“[First hundred] It was pretty emotional, take a few deep breaths and take it in, realise what I’d done. Probably as special as my first hundred for Australia in 2013. Really pleased, hope I can keep contributing throughout the series. Been a long 18 month for me, friends and family got me through some difficult times and got me back where I am.

Scorecard

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS: 284

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS: 374

AUSTRALIA 2ND INNINGS: 487

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS:

Rory Burns c N Lyon b P Cummins 11

Jason Roy b Nathan Lyon 28

Joe Root c C Bancroft b N Lyon 28

Joe Denly c C Bancroft b N Lyon 11

Jos Buttler b Pat Cummins 1

Ben Stokes c T Paine b N Lyon 6

J Bairstow c Bancroft b Cummins 6

Moeen Ali c D Warner b N Lyon 4

C Woakes c S Smith b P Cummins 37

S Broad c S Smith b N Lyon 0

James Anderson not out 4

EXTRAS: (4b 4lb 2nb 0pen 0w) 10

TOTAL: (all out, 52.3 overs) 146

FOW: 1-19, 2-60, 3-80, 4-85, 5-85, 6-97, 7-97, 8-136, 9-136, 10-146.

BOWLING: Peter Siddle 12-2-28-0, Nathan Lyon 20-5-49-6, James Pattinson 8-1-29-0, Pat Cummins 11.3-3-32-4, Steven Smith 1-1-0-0.

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: Joel Wilson (WI), Aleem Dar (Pak)

TV UMPIRES: Chris Gaffaney (NZ)