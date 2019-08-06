Share:

KAMALIA - DSP Nair Nawaz, Kamalia city police SHO, and other police officials lit candles in memory of the martyred police officials at Thana Morr here the other day.

Addressing on the occasion, DSP Nasir Nawaz said that the martyrs were a crown of police department whose sacrifice gave impetus to policemen to fight against crime in society. “Police are working hard to protect the lives, property and honour of the citizens,” he said, and adding that the police martyrs were heroes of the entire nation. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the DSP said, and adding that the police officials would continue following in the footsteps of the martyrs to protect the public from falling prey to criminal incidents. “We pay tributes to our martyrs and express our solidarity with their relatives,” he stated. On the occasion, Fateha was offered for the martyrs.