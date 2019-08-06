Share:

MARDAN - Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Zahir Shah said that we are not against the tax but we are against the present system and the ways for collection of tax. He expresses these views while addressing to “Meet the press” program at Mardan press club. Zahir Shah who is also president of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiraan (Zahir Shah group) said that MCCI shared his views related to present tax system and the problems being faced by the business community. Zahir added that the traders are not against the tax but they are against the present system and the ways for collection of tax.

He also made proposal that fixed tax system be introduced in the country because the traders are the backbone of the country’s economy. He also gave a brief over the work, function and services being provided by MCCI.