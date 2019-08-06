Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Monday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Indian forces’ aggression across the Line of Control and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s decision to revoke special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The committee that met in the chair of MNA Amjad Ali Khan termed the revocation of the article 370 by India through a Presidential ordinance as the unlawful act in IOK. It condemned the use of cluster munitions by Indian forces on the civilian population living close to LOC in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The committee asked the international human rights organisations to play their robust role to thwart the Indian human rights violations in disputed territory of Kashmir. It also mentioned that coercive steps taken by the Indian government and its military can destroy the peace of the region.

The meeting strongly emphasised that the Kashmir issue must be solved according to the UN Resolution with immediate effect so that no further bloodshed takes place. The participants pointed out that the civilian and military leadership are on same page and ready to respond to any Indian aggression across the LOC and showed solidarity towards the Kashmiri brothers.

The meeting also prayed for the martyred officers and soldiers who laid down their lives on western border and wished speedy recovery to the injured. It also directed to complete the process of border fencing as soon as possible in best interest of the national security.

The committee expressed its deep concern and serious displeasure over chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan and secretary finance Balochistan for not attending consecutive two meetings on the very important issues of GST (General Sales Tax) shares of the cantonments from the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and the grant-in-aid not being given to Ministry of Defence from the Ministry of Finance. The chair directed that the said officers should attend the next meeting of committee at any cost.

After having a briefing from Ministry of Defence and response from Finance Department Sindh, the committee unanimously directed the representatives of Finance Department, Sindh to have a meeting with the representatives of defence ministry to resolve the issue regarding the cantonment boards for non-payment and less receipts of octroi share from Sindh province and come up with a final solution before it.

The secretary defence briefed to the committee about different cantonment boards in the country and their different regions. The secretary answered different queries and questions of the members in this connection.

MNAs including Syed Faizul Hassan, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Kanwal Shauzab, Riazul Haq, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, and Aftab Shaban Mirani attended the meeting besides senior officers of the Ministry of Defence.