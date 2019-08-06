Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court here on Monday ordered to issue the non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Salman Shehbaz, son of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked the court to seize the properties of the former.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Salman Shehbaz in money laundering and assets beyond means case. The court was hearing an application filed for the attachment of the property of Salman Shehbaz.

Salman Shehbaz repeatedly had been summoned in the case but he could not turn up and now it has been revealed that he had escaped abroad, the NAB official said.

The accused had been issued six call-up notices for the investigation in the money laundering case but he did not appear before the accountability bureau, the NAB official said.

The court was further told that Salman Shehbaz had not joined the investigation while the NAB chairman had already issued warrants for his arrest.

The court then ordered police to present him before the court on August 10.