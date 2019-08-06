Share:

An emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Kashmir-focused wing has been called today after the Indian government rushed through a presidential decree earlier to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and other member countries will be attending the session.

On Monday, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the resolution to scarp Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, which revoked the special status granted to occupied Kashmir and made the state a Union Territory with the legislature. The announcement sparked chaotic scenes in the Indian parliament, with opposition politicians shouting protests, and the Congress describing the decision as a "catastrophic step".

The OIC had reiterated its call upon the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.