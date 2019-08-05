Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani celebrities expressed concern on social media over situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

After actor Hamza Ali Abbasi appealed to all Pakistani artistes to raise their voice for Kashmir, many ace celebrities spoke about the serious breach of human rights in IoK and showed solidarity with the people of the valley.

Hamza took to twitter and wrote: “I appeal to all Pakistani artists, especially those with the most following on social media, ask yourselves with utmost sincerity that why do you not raise a voice for KASHMIR? Is it because you genuinely think it won’t make a difference?”

He added: “Or you really believe that you are not factually aware enough to make your mind/give any comment on this matter? Or is it because you don’t want to get involved in this because it’ll effect your Indian fan following or future work prospects there? Please hear me out as I mean this in good will.”

He concluded saying, “If in your heart you realise that there is zulm (barbarity) on a mass scale in our very backyard and you should raise a voice (that’s the least we can do) but you still stay silent, then remember that this fan following will become your biggest trial and you will be answerable for this silence in front of your Lord,”

Mahira Khan shared, “Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand; it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep.”

“Bathing in Ganges will not wash away, the blood of the martyrs of Kashmir,” Shaan Shahid wrote.

“The use of cluster bombs in Kashmir is in clear violation of the Geneva Convention. There is no justification for it whatsoever. These are simple war crimes – the world has to wake up and put a stop to these atrocities now,” wrote Mehwish Hayat.

Indian forces cannot stop the Kashmiris from their right of self-determination by resorting to such atrocities, Independence is the fundamental right of Kashmiri people and no one can deprive them of their basic right through the use of force,” Veena Malik penned down.

“Why is the world quite? How come this brutality in Kashmir is being ignored? Have we lost all humanity! It’s time to raise our voices. It’s time to stand with Kashmir. It’s time to end this brutality and injustice,” Hareem Farooq said.