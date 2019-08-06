Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday affirmed that Pakistan Army stands by Kashmiris in their struggle and is prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil its obligations against India’s decision to legalise its occupation of Indian Occupied Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A.

“Forum fully supported Government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir,” the statement released by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor added.

“Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago efforts which have now been revoked by India itself.”

