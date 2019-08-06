Share:

Lahore - The stock markets in India and Pakistan witnessed a dip as Indian move on Kashmir stoked worries among the investors and traders. Indian shares plunged to fresh five-month lows, led by losses in metals and public sector bank stocks, due to a global selloff because of the escalating Sino-US trade war and the Indian government’s move to remove special status of the Occupied Kashmir. The Indian rupee hit its weakest level since Mid-May at 70.49 rupees per dollar.

“There is uncertainty in how the [Kashmir] situation evolves, and it adds political uncertainty to the existing set of issues the market is dealing with,” said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Sanctum Wealth Management.

The broader NSE index was down 1.11pc at 10,868.25 as of 0801 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was 1.11pc lower at 36,670.62. The India volatility index shot up as much as 16.16%, its highest in over two months.

Yes Bank was the top loser among the Nifty stocks and fell about 6.7%, while Tata Motors was down 4.7pc. Among the few gainers were Tata Consultancy Services , up 1.4%, and Infosys Ltd, which rose 0.5pc.

The regional tensions also heavily influenced the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, forcing the benchmark KSE-100 Index to shed 485 points.

The benchmark index commenced the week on a negative note, hitting the day’s low around the halfway mark of the trading session at 30,979 before closing at 31,181 points — down 1.5 per cent.

The commencement of the market at 31,666 points remained the day’s high. In all, 52 million shares, worth Rs1.8 billion, changed hands during the session.

“Selling pressure continued at the local bourse in line with the regional markets, as geopolitical tensions between Pakistan and India aggravated on the Line of Control (LoC) after both countries beefed up their security following the decision to revoke Article 370 from Indian-occupied Kashmir,” said a JG Global Securities report.

Financials were the major laggards, with big banks including HBL (down 2.1pc), MCB (-2.7pc) and UBL (-5pc) closing in the negative trajectory, the report added.

“Energy stocks followed suit where PPL (-2.3pc), POL (-1.5pc) and OGDC (-1.1pc) closed in the negative zone as international oil price correction triggers shale meltdown.”

In the cements sector, according to the JS report, LUCK (-0.9pc), FCCL (-1.6pc), DGKC (-0.9pc) and MLCF (-1.1pc) were the major laggards.