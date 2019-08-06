Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Line Pilots Association (Palpa) has threatened to stay away from planes until safety regulations are not followed.

“Due to the deteriorating working conditions and deliberate compromise on flight safety by the PIA management; pilots will not work against PCAA and ICAO safety rules after post-Haj operations. In case of any mishap, the PIA management will be held responsible,” Palpa said on Monday.

The resolution was passed in a general body meeting attended by a large number of pilots, specially convened after numerous letters went unheeded. The management unfortunately continued to ignore these requests. After long deliberation it was considered appropriate that the pilot would not board the flight if all safety regulations are not strictly followed. CAA rules are based on UN (ICAO) flight safety rules and its deviation by PCAA would not be tolerated in other countries if noticed; PIA flights can be banned. Spot checking of pilots is part of safety monitoring in UN member countries. So it is the concern of PALPA that rules violation would not be in the interest of airline on the pretext at cost cutting measures.

Moreover, recently introduced some changes in Flight Duty Time Limitation FDTL planning which carry a very high element of fatigue, are against the safety rules.