LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar Monday said paper work by India will not change independent status of Kashmir.

“Revocation of Article 370 cannot change the ground realities and Kashmir’s status as a disputed territory,” he said while talking to media after addressing a seminar on local governments. He said Pakistan wanted peace but it was also ready for war if India so desired.

“We want peace, not war, but if India desires war, we are ready to retaliate fiercely, India should understand that deliberation, instead of war, will resolve all the issues.”

He urged international organisations not to turn a blind eye to the sacrifices of Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan will not desert Kashmiris and use every option to protect their rights.

He said Pakistan always talked in favor of resolving issues through peace and dialogues but India is neglecting it. After Pulwama attack when India depicted aggression against Pakistan we retaliated with force and if India does not refrain from aggression we will give a befitting reply. He said Kashmiris are our brother and in their independence movement we are standing right beside them and whatever we will have to do we will not hold back. He said India will have to solve Kashmir Issue according to UN Resolutions, Through Ordinance the new law India is drafting against Kashmir is nothing more than paperwork because Pakistan and Kashmir will not accept such steps from India.

Through New local bodies system we are transferring power to Grassroot level, developments of roads is the responsibility of local bodies representatives and not members of parliament, member of parliament should play role in legislation.

He was addressing a seminar on the topic “ Local Government bodies, past, present and future” at local hotel and lunch hosted by PTI Mushaikh wing President Peer Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani in the honor of PTI President Punjab Ejaz Ch and General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui and other party position holders and later talked to media reporters.

National Democratic Foundation’s head Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, FAFEN Chairman Hameed Allah Kakkar, and Salman abid along with others were also present at the occasion.

Sarwar said the PTI is the first party that took steps to strengthen local bodies. “We will spend billions through these local bodies departments for public welfare,” he said, adding that authority without resources is useless in any department.