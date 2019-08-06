Share:

Karachi (PR) PIA pre-Haj operation of transporting more than 82,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia has completed successfully. CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated PIA Haj team members for successful completion of Pre Haj operation. He instructed PIA officials to provide best services to the returning Hujaj. PIA carried more than 82,000 intending pilgrims through 290 Haj and regular scheduled flights. The operation was carried out from eight cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad. Convenient connections were also provided from Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan making it to ten points in total. The flight punctuality remained around 90 percent with on time departures from Pakistan. PIA conducted the Pre Haj operation utilizing its own aircraft without leasing any aircraft which certainly saved significantly the airline expenses. The recently but timely overhauled two aircraft are being proved to be of great support in Hajj operation. PIA carried 20,766 intending pilgrims from Karachi, 16,095 from Islamabad, 15,272 from Lahore, 4,707 from Multan, 1,889 from Faisalabad, 4,607 from Sialkot, 10,609 from Peshawar and 8,324 intending pilgrims from Quetta.