Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday accorded approval to a water project presented by the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain to resolve the water crisis of Sindh province including Karachi.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding water resources and water related issues in the country. Faisal Vawda briefed PM on the water crisis in Sindh, especially in Karachi whereas WAPDA Chairman briefed PM with the proposed plan for solving the problem.

The Prime Minister gave nod to the plan in the meeting to address the water crisis in the country. Federal Minister for Water Resources said that the project would change the destiny of the people of Sindh and Pakistan.

The official announcement of the project will be announced soon by the Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzammil Hussain and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.