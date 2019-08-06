Share:

SIALKOT - The family of a human trafficker, flanked by accomplices, thrashed a police team and ripped their uniforms during a raid for the arrest of the accused in village Sangarwali-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Monday.

According to the FIR lodged at Satrah police station by ASI Kamran Aslam under sections 148, 149, 186 and 353 PPC, a notorious human trafficker named Javaid Anwar was wanted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in several cases of human trafficking. On the direction of the FIA, a police team led by ASI Kamran Aslam raided the house of the accused. On seeing the police, his family and other accomplices became infuriated, and they attacked the police party. They beat the policemen badly and ripped their uniforms. It helped the accused to escape.

The police have registered a case against 16 accused (including six nominated accused, namely Amjad Khan, Mohsin Ali, Parveen Bibi, Sadia Bibi, Nehmal Bibi, and Abida Bibi) with no arrest so far.