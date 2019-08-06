Share:

KARACHI - Political parties in the city on Monday took out rallies to protest against the Indian decision to change special status of Indian occupied Kashmir through legislation and express solidarity with Kashmiris over Indian atrocities.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) took out a rally in the city against Indian government move to change status of Kashmir and atrocities against the Kashmiris.

Federal Minister for Information and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Kashmir was already a disputed issue and India further intensified its intensity by changing its status as per the Indian constitution.

“There is no reprieve for Kashmiris unless they acquire freedom from Indian atrocities,” he said adding that if the issue is not resolved early then the struggle could spread to entire India. He said that a religious fanatic has become the prime minister of India through a majority vote.

“If the doors of talks will be closed for Kashmiris then they could ultimately move towards violent struggle,” he said and demanded India to shun politics of suppression and pay heed to demands of Kashmiris until it’s too late.

Member Coordination committee MQM-P Faisal Subzwari said that the party came out to express solidarity with Kashmiris. He expressed his disappointment that no Islamic country has come forward in support of the Kashmiris who were brutally suppressed by Indian aggression. He saluted the Kashmiris for standing up against the atrocities and said that the people of the country should come out in their support.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) also took out a rally at Karachi Press Club (KPC) expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris. Speaking on the occasion, PTI provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said that entire nation is united against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

“The Indian state has set new example of violence against innocent people in the valley and this depicts that the Indian state is no more a secular state but an extremist state,” he said. He said that Indian state continues to violate human rights and international laws in the Kashmir. “As soon as they realized that the Kashmir issue is brought on top of world agenda, they revoked the article 370 of their constitution guaranteeing special rights to the people of disputed territory to divert attention,” he said.

He said that the India was on the verge of civil war. The PTI lawmaker also applauded the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting reply to Indian cease-fire violations at LOC.

Jamaat-i-Islami also took out a rally at Karachi Press Club and demanded the president and prime minister to take nation into confidence over the Indian move.

“[Narendar] Modi should be dealt in the same way as he is dealing with Kashmiris,” he said adding the country should raise issue of Indian human rights violations in Kashmir at all international forums. The JI Karachi chief said that they would never accept the resolution tabled in Indian Rajya Sabha.

Mohajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi also staged a protest at Karachi Press Club demanding befitting response to Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Pak Sarzameen Party also gathered its leaders and activists at party headquarters at Shahra-e-Faisal in the city, where Chairman Mustafa Kamal lashed out at the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and demanded the authorities to take every step in order to safeguard Kashmiris from Indian atrocities.

Other religious and political parties including Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeem (MWM), Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and others also took out rallies, pressers to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Moreover, schools and colleges also observed solidarity with Kashmiris holding walks and seminars to highlight Indian atrocities in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir.