Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi Monday summoned a joint session of the Parliament today (Tuesday) after the Indian government’s move to abrogate key articles (Article- 370) from the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The joint sitting of parliament will thoroughly review the tense situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and along the LoC after the Indian government confirmed it had deployed at least 10,000 troops in the disputed region last week.

The parliamentarians from both sides of aisle will unanimously pass a resolution after thoroughly discussing the Indian government’s move to abrogate key articles (Article- 370) will also pass a resolution. Prime Minister Imran Khan, leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif, PPP-P Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other prominent leaders will express viewpoints on the current situation.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the resolution to scarp Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, which revoked the special status granted to occupied Kashmir and made the state a Union Territory with the legislature.

Article -370 of the Indian constitution gives special status to occupied Kashmir. It limits the power of the Indian parliament to impose laws in the state, apart from matters of defence, foreign affairs and communications.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in Monday’s National Assembly proceedings said that in order to adopt a unanimous stand on the heinous act of the Indian government, a joint sitting of the Parliament is being summoned.

Without touching the agenda, the deputy speaker said: “The elected representatives of the people categorically and unanimously reject ending special status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir and ongoing atrocities on people of the valley”.

He further said the whole Pakistani nation strongly condemns Indian forces atrocities on people of Occupied Kashmir and cluster bombing forces of India in Azad Kashmir. “In the present situation, it is not possible to continue proceedings of the House,” he said, mentioning that Kashmir is a disputed territory and unilaterally changing its constitutional status by India by invoking Article-370 was not acceptable to the Kashmiri people, Pakistan and the World.

Earlier, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasier, in a message, have termed the use of cluster bombs by Indian forces on civilian population in Neelum Valley as violation of international laws. He expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and property. Asad Qaiser urged international community to take notice of India’s use of cluster munitions and violation of Geneva Convention. He said India is perturbed over the successful foreign policy and diplomacy of Pakistan.

Earlier, three lawmakers PPP-P Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’ Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khwaja Saad Rafique currently were not presented in the house despite their production orders issued by the speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.