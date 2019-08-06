Share:

MIRPUR/SIALKOT/SARGODHA/KASUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has vehemently condemned India’s decision of scrapping Article 370 of her constitution in an attempt to change the status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We urge on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate note of the issue and move to convene a session of the Security Council to get India’s onslaught on Kashmiris stopped,” the PTI AJK said in a press statement issued by Central Secretary Information of the party here on Monday.

The PTI AJK stated that India’s discriminatory treatment to the only Muslim majority disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir in her forced and unlawful occupation shows that it was neither a secular nor a democratic country for Kashmiris.

Lambasting New Delhi’s nefarious decision of abrogating the Article 370 abolishing special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state, the PTI AJK termed it the victory of the two-nation theory. “It proved that India was neither a secular state and nor a safe country for the people of the Muslim-dominated Jammu and Kashmir state.

The PTI AJK also condemned the use of cluster toy bombs against civilian population in Neelum Valley of the AJK.

It reminded that after blinding numerous innocent children through pellet guns in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is now using toy bombs to target children in AJK as well. “This is the height of its callousness and utter disregard to international norms and practices,” the PTI observed, calling upon the international community not to overlook it.

In Sialkot, hundreds of students made a chain of human hands on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day in the main campus of University of Sialkot here. They expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The students and their teachers observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day in University of Sialkot. They were carrying banners and placards. They also chanted slogans against Indian aggression.

The students strongly criticised violation of human rights by the Indian security forces in the held valley. They added that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and no one could deny this fact.

On the occasion, CEO of University of Sialkot Rehan Younas and Chairman Faisal Manzur said that an early peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute had now become vital for sustainable peace in the subcontinent as the prolonged dispute had already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

They also expressed grave concerns over large scale human rights violations, custodial killings, and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people at the hand of Indian occupying forces in the held valley. They said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

CEO Rehan Younas added that the repressive tactics of Indian security forces had been increased immensely. “India should stop bloodshed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, and adding that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition. Chairman Faisal Manzur revealed that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein, adding that commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day depicted Pakistan’s resolve to support Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination.

In Sargodha, protest demonstrations were held against the rising aggression of Indian occupying forces in Kashmir and to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Riaz Qadir Bhati, District Education Officer (DEO) Manzoor Ahmed Malik, and other officers of Education Department and students of different schools participated in the ceremonies and rallies.

Speakers in their addresses strongly condemned India for using internationally banned cluster bombs on civilians. They demanded that the United Nations and other countries of the world take notice of Indian aggression and violations of international boundary laws. They added that India would not be allowed to change the geographical position of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, at University of Sargodha (UoS), Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir and condemn human rights violations in the held valley. The day was started at the university with one-minute silence in order to pay tributes to those who embraced martyrdom at the hands of Indian occupying forces.

Special functions and activities i.e. seminars, discussion programs, poetry, and debate competitions were organised, focusing Pakistan’s unflinching support to the people of the held valley in their ongoing freedom struggle.

Students and teachers also formed human chain, acknowledging the sacrifices of Kashmiri people. They also organised a walk in which they chanted slogans to support the Kashmiri freedom struggle and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a seminar, Dean of Faculty of Agriculture, Dr Afzal said that teachers, employees, and students of the university were extending full support to the Kashmiri people. He added that teachers would motivate their students to use social media to raise voice in favour of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Munir Gujjer, director co-curricular forum, expressed that India had been the biggest violator of democratic norms in the world. He said that thousands of Kashmiris had laid their lives against the Indian aggression.

In Kasur, a rally was organised under the leadership of CEO Education Naheed Wasif to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris. The rally started from Govt Model School and ended at CO office. A large number of students, teachers, and officials of Education Department participated in the rally. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with Kashmiris and condemning India for her brutalities against unarmed people in Occupied Kashmir. The participants also condemned India for her attempt to change the status of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that India would have to grant the right of self-determination to

Kashmiris.