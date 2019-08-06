Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has plans to hold the training camps for the South Asian Games after the conclusion of National Games.

The National Games are scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November while the South Asian Games would be staged in Nepal in December leaving a month’s time for establishing the training camps.

PSB Director Azam Dar said after the 18th amendment sports is a devolved subject and now the responsibility to promote sports rests with the regions. “The players would already be going through intensive training for the National Games, therefore PSB would hold camps for South Asain Games after the conclusion of the Peshawar-bound event,” he said. To a question, he said no grants have finalized yet for training camps of the South Asian Games. Dar said the departments and federations would individually hold training camps of players for the National Games. “The federations after the conclusion of training camps would finalize final players for the team to pitch in the National Games,” he said. He said the National Games would prove helpful for PSB as the best final players would be pitched by the federations in the Games.