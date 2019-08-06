Share:

After the Indian government scrapped Article 370 from its constitution which granted special status to Indian occupied Kashmir, thousands of users have taken to social media to show their support and stand with the citizens of the disputed valley.

On Monday, the Modi government rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370, which revoked the special status granted to occupied Kashmir and made the state a Union Territory with the legislature.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry in its statement said, “No unilateral step by the government of India can change this disputed status... As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.”

Due to the move by Indian government, tension in the disputed valley initiated a movement online which involves changing your profile picture to a distinctive red, in order to protest India's revocation of Article 370.

Twitter trended with hashtags like #RedForKashmir, #BleedForKashmir, #StandWithKashmir and #KashmirUnderThreat. Many other hashtags related to the Kashmir crisis have been floating around on social media by users to express their solidarity with the residents of Kashmir.

Users have urged others to change their displays on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to red to show their support for the people of the disputed valley.