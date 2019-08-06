Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said scrapping article 370 by Modi is sheer breach of rights of the people of Occupied Kashmir by him.

The Punjab CM affirmed that the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris cannot be curbed by this illegal move of the Indian government.

“The decision by Modi government is a breach of human rights and sheer madness which will only escalate tension. India always deprived the people of occupied Kashmir of their democratic rights.

“Modi government will have to be held accountable of its atrocities against the helpless Kashmiris. The international community must wake up and take notice of the Indian step.”