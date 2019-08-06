Share:

SIALKOT - A retired soldier of the Punjab Rangers was allegedly killed by his kidnappers as the locals found his dead body in local fields in Garhi Rangpur village, Head Marala here. According to the grieved family of victim Iftikhar Ali (50), a retired solider of the Punjab Rangers, was kidnapped allegedly by five armed accused, namely Shabir, Adnan, Salman, Ashiq, and Tanveer when he was on the way home after performing duty as a security guard at a private factory on June 7, 2019 (two months ago). Uggoki police registered an abduction case against the accused on the orders of Sialkot Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Asif and arrested them. Later, the police discharged the case, declaring it bogus case and freed the accused. The aggrieved family accused the police of conniving with the accused, and adding that the accused bribed the police for their release and killed Iftikhar Ali as ‘punishment’ for filing a case against them. The police have shifted the body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.