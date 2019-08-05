Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ruby Rose has shunned ‘’fake’’ social media. The ‘Batwoman’ star tries not to use sites like Twitter and Instagram too much as she doesn’t want to ‘’curate a fake world’’ for her fans.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, she said: ‘’I got sick of posting things and then being like, ‘Oh someone doesn’t like my shoes. Should I change my shoes? I did think the red ones were better.’ And you start second guessing what you’re putting out there.

‘’Even if it’s all good comments, I don’t need that either. Like I just need to be happy within myself. And if it’s one negative comment that throws you for a day ... what was that for? ... I was like, ‘Why am I curating like a fake world? When I have my real life and I am spending more time thinking if they are going to like the yellow or red hat.’’’

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress previously admitted she doesn’t think Twitter is ‘’incredibly useful’’ anymore.

She said: ‘’I was always going to delete Twitter. I was waiting for ‘Meg’, because I wanted to promote ‘Meg’ on Twitter. I always said when I finished ‘Meg’, I would get rid of Twitter because Twitter has changed. It’s a place where I don’t think it’s an incredibly useful tool for bringing attention to anything. You can’t promote things on it - it’s just opinions for days now.”