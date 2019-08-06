Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to complete Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project till January 2020.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court grilled secretary transport Punjab over delay in the completion of metro train project.

The secretary transport said the provincial government had so far spent Rs169 billion on the project.

Justice Azmat Saeed observed that cost of the project was increasing due to delay. He remarked that the court would ensure completion of the project at all costs.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial commented that the previous government had started the project which was to be completed in October 2018. He lamented that the work had not been completed despite the passage of more than a year fixed-term period. Justice Ijazul Ahsan recalled that the court had directed the concerned authorities to either let Sabtain Fazl Haleem get on with his job or appoint someone else in his place instead. The secretary transport said he had suggested extension in the tenure of the project director. When Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked Project Director Sabtain when metro train project would be completed, the latter pleaded to the court to give time till January 2020 for completion of the project. Accepting his plea, the court directed that the project be completed before the expiry of the deadline. The bench remarked that the court would itself supervise progress on the project and said it would resume hearing of the case after the summer vacations.