Lahore - The Health Department arranged a seminar in collaboration with the World Health Organization at a local hotel. Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir, Fleppa Easter Brock and Dr. Jamshaid of WHO, Prof Ghayyasun Nabi Tayyab, Dr Athar, Dr Nasrullah Ch and Dr Yadullah also attended the event. Symptoms and treatment of hepatitis were highlighted in the seminar. Dr Haroon Jehangir said patients were bring provided with free treatment and medicines in all over the Punjab. He laid stress on raising awareness among the people about the disease. “Use of syringes and safe blood transfusion must be ensured to control hepatitis. Fleppa Easter Brock has said all departments will have to play role in fighting hepatitis.