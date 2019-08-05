Share:

Rawalpindi-Police claimed to have arrested 7 active members of an alleged land mafia and seized weapons from their possession during a raid at Rajhar, in the precinct of Police Station Chontra.

However, two heads of land mafia Sardar Babar and Sardar Irfan managed to flee from the scene and police are making efforts to arrest them, said Superintendent of Police Saddar Capt (R) Rai Mazhar at a presser here on Monday.

Flanked by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam and Station House Officer Police Station Chontra Inspector Aziz Aslam Niazi, the SP added that the detained members of land mafia are involved in launching armed assault against a police raiding party in Rajhar besides grabbing lands and properties of people in the limits of the PS Chontra. He said that the police had intensified operation against the members of land mafia and land grabbers across the district. SP was of view that police are carrying out raids to apprehend the fleeing members of land mafia. “Police have recovered huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition including 5 Kalashnikov rifles from possession of the detainees and have registered more than 11 cases against them including attempted murder and begun investigation,” he said.

Those held by the police during raid at Rajhar included Malik Imran, Abdul Waqas, Mohsin, Umar Ijaz, Khurram Sattar, Ghulam Hussain and Qais Ahmed, he said.

He said police have obtained the physical remand of the accused and investigating them. He said that DSP Farhan Aslam and SHO Inspector Aziz Aslam Niazi played a vital role in launching crackdown against the land mafia in Chontra. SP Rai Mazhar said nobody would be allowed to take Law into hands and strict action would be taken against the violators.

On the other hand, a team of police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation in area of Gawalmandi and surroundings and held four persons on charges of not informing police about temporary residence. The police checked 195 houses, 24 hotels and 74 shops besides interrogating 195 persons.

The search operation was carried out on instructions of City Police Officer Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana to flush out suspects from the city, said a police spokesman.