RAWALPINDI - Robbers’ gangs are allegedly active in various areas of the city as a marked rise in armed robberies has been noticed, sources said on Monday.

Unfortunately, police have failed in tracing out or arresting the armed gangsters that have become a sign of terror for the residents, they said.

According to sources, a 3-member gang of robbers has been operating in several areas of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and Fauji Colony, the precinct of Police Station Pirwadhai. The dacoits usually cover their faces with masks and target the citizens including the graders on a motorcycle and manage to flee amicably after looting cash and mobile phones. They said that the dacoit gang stormed into Al-Hamd Milk Shop at Awan Market and made the shopkeeper Abdul Sami on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits snatched Rs40,000 from Sami and ran away. The victim reported the incident to the police, they said. The same gang also walked in another milk shop in Awan Market within 24 hours and pointed guns at shopkeeper Zaman and snatched Rs150,000 cash and managed to escape. The victim approached Pirwadhai police but no action was taken against the dacoits so far, they said.

Similarly, two dacoits riding on a motorcycle and having weapons in their hands intercepted a man Yousaf near heavily-guarded 502 Workshop in broad daylight and snatched Rs400,000 from him on gunpoint, sources said. Yousaf lodged complaint with PS Morgah about the incident while police are busy in investigating the matter, source said. A few days ago, two armed dacoits riding on motorcycle intercepted a woman outside her house located at Gulistan Colony and snatched Rs10,000 and 7 gold bangles from her. The dacoits fled after looting the lady. PS Civil Line registered a case against dacoits on complaint of victim lady and begun investigation.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted, said that several police teams had been constituted to trace out the dacoit gangs. He said that police patrolling had also been enhanced in the affected areas to overwhelm the dacoits. He said that cases had been registered against the intruders while further action was underway.