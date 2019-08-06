Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday condemned the Indian government act of abolishing special autonomous status for Indian held Kashmir and asked the federal government to raise this issue at international level.

Suspending all its business, the assembly took up an out of turn joint resolution tabled by the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran; Firdaus Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf; Rana Ansar of Muttahida Qaumi Movemnet-Pakistan; Hasnain Mirza of Grand Democratic Alliance; Syed Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Muhammad Qasim Fakhri of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said India had been carrying out atrocities for the last 72 years but the same was amplified in the recent past. “India is using cluster bomb on unarmed Kashmiris. India is going on very dangerous way and it will have to pay for it,” the CM warned.

Murad said that the decision of abolishing Article 370 was not very popular which was evident from the arrest of mainstream Kashmiri leadership. “The entire nation is united for Kashmir cause and there is need for political unity as well. Sindh government and opposition in the centre are ready to tender their support for the federal government to raise Kashmir issue in well manner,” he added.

The chief minister asked the people of India to raise their voice against the human rights violation in the valley. “I don’t expect anything from the Indian Prime Minister Narrendra Modi but I want the people of India to stand up against injustices being carried out by their government,” Murad added.

Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that Kashmir had always been Muslim majority area and it had to become a part of Pakistan during the partition but its Maharaja conspired against the people of Kashmir and didn’t vote in favor of Pakistan. He added that it was India which went to the United Nations on Kashmir dispute on which the UN adopted a resolution that allows right of self determination to Kashmiris.

PTI Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said that India was playing with fire and it was their folly that they would suppress Kashmiris. He said Pakistan was able to give India a befitting reply for its violations of the Line of Control. “Plebiscite is the birthright of Kashmiris and India cannot deny it. Atrocities in Kashmir have exposed the ugly face of India,” said Shaikh.

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of GDA said that it was very commendable that all political parties were on same page for Kashmir cause. “Kashmiris are still fighting for freedom despite Indian atrocities span over 70 years,” she added.

The TLP Parliamentary Leader Muhammad Qasim Fakhri said that Kashmir issue would not be resolved through mediation of the US President Donald Trump but there was need of Jihad to freed Kashmir.

The government should call for Jihad in the Kashmir, adding that the TLP workers, supporters and leaders were ready to fight side by side with Pakistan Army.

Syed Abdul Rasheed of MMA said that International community had different standards for oppressed Muslims of the world. He asked the UN to ensure that its resolution on Kashmir dispute should be implemented. He demanded that a Vice Foreign Minister tasked with to deal with Kashmir related issues only should be appointed.

The MQM-P’s Rana Ansar was of the view that the UN should play its role to stop sheer violation of human rights in Indian held Kashmir. “We all are united for Kashmir cause and it will be freed soon,” she added.