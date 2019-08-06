Share:

LAHORE - Students and teachers from different educational institutes Monday took to the streets against Indian decision to revoke special status of Kashmir. The staff and students of the Government College University (GCU) strongly condemned the revocation of special status of Kashmir by India. Addressing a gathering, organised by the GCU Debating Society on Monday, the university orators said they stood in solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. In a statement, GCU VC Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah urged the world community to play role for solution to Kashmir. The UET organised a walk on the campus, led by VC Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar. A human chain was also formed and one-minute silence was observed at 10am to pay tribute to martyrs. Registrar, deans, chairmen, teachers, administrative staff and faculty participated in the walk.