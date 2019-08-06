Share:

The US State Department said on Monday that it was closely following events in Kashmir after India's revocation of the special status of the territory and expressed concern about reports of detentions.

"We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities," the department's spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. "We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist party rushed through a presidential decree to scrap from the constitution special status for the Indian-ruled part of Kashmir.

It also moved a bill proposing the Indian-administered part of Kashmir be divided into two regions directly ruled by New Delhi.

Ortagus said the US is "closely following" events in Jammu and Kashmir state, but noted that India has described its actions as "strictly an internal matter."

US President Donald Trump last month claimed, during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, that Modi had asked Trump to help mediate the Kashmir dispute.

While Pakistan has often sought third-party mediation in the decades-old disagreement which has cost tens of thousands of lives, the idea is anathema to India, which has always insisted the issue can only be resolved bilaterally.