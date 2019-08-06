Share:

A US delegation led by Vice Minister for State Alice Wells on Tuesday morning reached Islamabad on a five-day visit to Pakistan for talks with Pakistani officials.

Alice Wells and US President Donald Trump’s administration’s point-person for South and Central Asia was going to be a part of the delegation in Washington, she will hold meetings with the Civil and Military leadership of the country.

The sources further said that this would be a follow-up of the US-Pakistan consultations that began in Washington when Prime Minister Imran Khan visited and met Trump at the White House on July.