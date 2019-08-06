Share:

A US-based media watchdog has urged India to ensure access to internet and communications services in Indian occupied Kashmir, which were suspended in the Valley three days ago.

The Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement expressed alarm over communication blackout in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A large-scale communication disruption at such a crucial time for Kashmir is an egregious violation of citizens’ rights to information

from a free press,” said Aliya Iftikhar, senior researcher for CPJ’s Asia programme.

The telecommunication blackout is related to the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Monday across Srinagar, which prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area.

“We call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration to guarantee that all communication blocks in Kashmir are lifted and that

journalists are able to report freely. Communication blocks have no place in a democracy,” Iftikhar said.