LAHORE - Former PM Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi have condemned Indian decision and called upon the international community to play due role in barring India from violating human rights in Kashmir. “The United Nations should not remain a silent spectator against India. It should take immediate and result-oriented measures for stopping genocide of the Kashmiris and getting its resolutions implemented. They said that all countries signatories to the UN charter and particularly Islamic countries and organisations to realize their responsibilities regarding safeguarding human life and property in occupied Kashmir and do not give freehand to Modi government through their silence. They said that immediate medical facilities be provided to Yasin Malik, all Hurriyet Kashmiri leaders be released.