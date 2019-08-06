Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman Monday said that revoking Article 370 by India to change the status of held Kashmir was a threat to regional stability.

In a statement, she said the PPP condemns the Indian government’s move to abrogate key articles from the Indian Constitution.

“While the Indian state has put the Kashmiris under curfew and house arrest along with a communication blackout that has muzzled telephones, internet and cable TV, the BJP government of Narendra Modi has taken a unilateral decision in New Delhi to change the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the fate of Kashmiri people. Kashmiri leaders of all persuasions have rejected India’s unilateral decision. Pakistan too will resist any attempt to oppress the Kashmiri people and impose any form of government that is against wishes of the people of Kashmir,” she said.

“Kashmiri leadership in the valley has been alerting the world to danger,” said Senator Sherry referring to the statements made by multiple political party leaders from occupied Kashmir. She also said that it was embarrassing that Pakistan’s own Prime Minister believed that Modi government could solve Kashmir issue.

By use of cluster ammunition along the Line of Control, Senator Rehman said, India was targeting innocent civilians. “This is a violation of international humanitarian conventions. Where is the UN? They need to reprimand Delhi on these gross human rights violations, they need to act now,” she maintained.

The lawmaker said: “The so-called world’s biggest democracy has not only belittled but also mocked the 70-year struggle of Kashmiris. The deployment of 100,000 additional troops over the last one week and the house arrest of Kashmiris betrays the oppressive and occupational nature of the Indian state. The Indian government’s consistent use of fake news and leaks to blame Pakistan for evacuation of Indians from Kashmir also proves that the BJP government continues to peddle fake narrative of terrorism threats to support its crackdown against Kashmiris. Pakistan will not let the Indian state deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination and will strongly register their protest at every international forum available.”

She said abrogation of Article 370 through presidential order and without consent of Kashmiris was unconstitutional by both international norms and under India’s own constitution. “This decision ignores the will and wishes of the people of Kashmir. It also contravenes UN resolutions which recognize Kashmir as a disputed territory,” maintained the former Pakistan ambassador to the United States.

Rehman said: “By abolishing Article 35-A and 370, which confer the special status on Jammu and Kashmir, India intends to alter the region’s entire demography. The Kashmiri leadership is all under house arrest and being silenced by the so-called ‘world’s biggest democracy’. India should know that all Pakistanis are standing in support of the Kashmiris – we will not leave them alone in this hour of need.”

She added: “India is using a military route for a crisis that can only be solved politically. The fact that India has had to repeatedly deploy thousands of paramilitary forces in the region is proof that the Kashmiri people are refusing the state’s decision. The Indian state’s use of cluster munitions, pellet guns and all forms of violence was not enough to crush the freedom movement. This decision to remove Article 370 will only amplify the voices coming from Kashmir and further internationalise the issue.”

The international community, she said, must take stock of Indian intransigence. It has refused all offers of dialogue and mediation. “The BJP is neither interested in bilateral talks nor has paid any heed to the two United Nations reports calling out its human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. Last year was the deadliest in IoK in a decade and this year over 300 people have already lost their lives. Now is the time to end this cycle of violence – the world must act now,” asserted PPP’s parliamentary leader in Senate.

“This attempt to change the Muslim majority nature of Kashmir by revoking Article 35A under a Hindutva government has not gone unnoticed. Pakistan People’s Party will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir against this oppression and will extend all moral and political support to the people of Kashmir,” the PPP Vice President said. “The chairman of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already called for a joint session of Parliament and put Kashmir at front and centre of the party priorities for a just peace in the region,” she said.