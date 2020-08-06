ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar has joined a high-level virtual ministerial roundtable with Ministers from around the world as part of the expert panel to jointly share experiences of several countries in ensuring a gender-inclusive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery measures. The roundtable discussion was hosted by Phumzle Mlambo Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women. The primary goal of the discussion was to foster cross-regional knowledge-exchange and sharing of best practices to realize progress on SDG 5 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with a specific focus on women’s leadership and participation in the COVID-19 response and gender-inclusive packages. Distinguished panellists also identified opportunities for cross region learning and collaboration. Sania outlined details about Pakistan’s remarkable efforts.
