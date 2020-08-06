Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar has joined a high-level virtual min­isterial roundtable with Ministers from around the world as part of the expert panel to jointly share experiences of sev­eral countries in ensur­ing a gender-inclusive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery measures. The roundta­ble discussion was host­ed by Phumzle Mlambo Ngcuka, Executive Direc­tor of UN Women. The primary goal of the dis­cussion was to foster cross-regional knowl­edge-exchange and shar­ing of best practices to re­alize progress on SDG 5 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with a specific focus on women’s leader­ship and participation in the COVID-19 response and gender-inclusive packages. Distinguished panellists also identified opportunities for cross region learning and col­laboration. Sania outlined details about Pakistan’s remarkable efforts.