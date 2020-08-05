Share:

LAHORE (- Asif Magsi, an aspiring long jumper from Thatta, has caught the attention of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) after his recent videos went viral on social media. The 21-year-old can be seen jumping over 11 bikes in a video, while in another video, he is jumping over a lake covering a handsome distance with a Pakistani flag in his hand. Both the videos got immense attention as a lot of fans posted about the overnight sensation. AFP President Maj Gen (r) M Akram Sahi said that he had also seen Magsi’s videos and was keen to meet him. “I have personally contacted him and invited him to Lahore, where he would be facilitated with all the available resources and would be trained and groom by our coaches.” Magsi said that he has been doing jumping since his childhood. “I have been practising consistently to make the jump [in the viral video]. I started from five bikes, then took it to seven and then to 11 bikes. I’ve had a few injuries but none of them were ever serious.” Magsi has also got the attention of legendary American Olympian Carl Lewis, who’s a former track and field athlete. On his twitter handle, Lewis commended Magi’s fearless attitude while jumping over bikes. “Actually with his lack of fear, he has the perfect mindset,” he said.