MULTAN - Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police, South Punjab said circle of Daad Rasi Centre for women was being spread across South Punjab following its good performance to protect women belonging to different fields of life.

While paying visit at the centre on Wednesday, Inam Ghani asked its management to follow women’ cases registered with different courts sharply. He said all departments of Daad Rasi Centre including medical and investigation were fully operational. He termed creation of the Centre ‘nothing less than a great blessing’. He added that torture and harassment of women would never be tolerated. He said the centre had adopted an effective methodology of launching investigation of cases registered against the women.

CPO Ahsan Raza giving briefing to AIG, said about three to four thousand women had received legitimate help through aforesaid centre. He informed that new building of Darul Aman and shelter room consisting of 100-room beds was fully completed. He expressed hope that Women Protection Officers would be appointed in the centre soon to help out needy women.