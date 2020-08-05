Share:

ISLAMABAD-Amir Khan broke the imposed lockdown restrictions in Manchester to celebrate Eid with his family and friends in his back garden. The boxer, 33, who lives in a £1.3million mansion in Bolton, took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs of the festivities. Joined by his friends and family, Amir wrote: ‘Eid Mubarak everyone! Spending Eid at home with family.’ The localized lockdown in Manchester was imposed. Current rules state you should not meet people you do not live with inside a private home or garden, except where you have formed a support bubble. In the photo Amir posted, the former I’m A Celebrity star tagged professional boxer Harry Kingham and another family member who had both brought their children to the celebrations. The group of six all wore matching Pathani suits as they posed in the garden.