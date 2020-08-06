Share:

Determined to uproot drug menace from the country and the world, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 484.398 kilogram narcotics worth US $ 24.172 million internationally, arrested 07 culprits and impounded 03 vehicles while conducting 12 counter-narcotic strikes across the country.

ANF Quetta recovered 200.00 kg hashish from 1 x unattended vehicle Toyota Pickup Single Cabin (without Registration number) parked at Naag, Washuk, district Panjur. In another operation ANF Quetta recovered 84.000 kg hashish which was dumped near Essai Nadi, district Panjur. As per initial information the recovered drugs were stored to hand over to some other narco gang. In third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 10 kg hashish from an accused namely Syed Dad Shah, resident of Mastung alongwith Single Cabin Toyota vehicle at Lak Pass Toll Plaza, Quetta.

ANF Rawalpindi raided at a shop namely Masood Medika located at Saddar, Rawalpindi and recovered illegal medicines. Two accused persons namely Muhammad Arslan resident and Muhammad Mansoor, both residents of Rawalpindi were arrested alongwith Honda Civic car. During investigation, they failed to provide any valid license or NOC issued by the competent authority as per CNS Act 1997. Details of seized medicine are as 3807x Ampoules Midazolam (Sedazolam) Injection (5mg/ 5ml per injection), 500x Ampoules Midazolam Dormicum Injection (5mg/5ml per injection), 3000x Codeine tablets (20mg/200mg per tab) and 198x Ampoules Injection (500mg/500ml per Injection). In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Yasir Ali, resident of Swabi at Islamabad International Airport who was travelling to Dubai (UAE) through Flight No. PK-9221 and recovered 0.648 kg Heroin from his trolley bag. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi established a Naka near Motorway M-1 exit point, Islamabad, and recovered 3.600 kg hashish from shoulder bag of the arrested accused namely Atta Ullah resident of Mardan.

In two separate operations, ANF Lahore intercepted a Bahrain bound suspected parcels from an International Courier office located at Wazirabad - Sialkot Road, Sialkot and recovered 960 grams and 940 grams Methamphetamine (ICE) respectively. The said drugs were tactfully concealed in 4x cartons. These consignments were sent by Adnan Shafique and Ghulam Ali residents of Sialkot. In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Jeddah bound suspected parcel at Cargo Complex located at Allama Iqbal International Airport and recovered 950 grams Methamphetamine (ICE) which was tactfully concealed in 1x Steel Jar. The said consignment was sent by Kashif Hussain Shah, resident of Chakwal.

On a tip off, ANF Peshawar recovered 4.8 kg hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Afaq resident of Karak and Muhammad Naseer resident of Kohat. Both were arrested near pindiput located at Rawalpindi Road, Kohat. In another operation, on a tip off, ANF Peshawar Torkham Boarder Team conducted a raid near Tada Mala Nullah, near Ali Masjid, Tehsil & District Khyber and recovered 1.5 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) from a bag.

ANF Karachi intercepted 10 x container at Karachi International Container Terminal and recovered 177 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) which were tactfully concealed in roof of the containers. The containers were booked by M/s Sabro Trading Company, Model Town Sialkot and being sent to M/s Huzaifa General Trading LLC, Dubai UAE. A case has been registered at PS RD ANF Sindh, Karachi against absconders accused namely Abdul Waris resident of Chaman and Sadiq Khan resident of Quetta.

Separate cases in all incidents have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.