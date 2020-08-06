ISLAMABAD - Speaker National As­sembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that re­voking Article 35-A and 370 from Indian Consti­tution was illegal and it was an effort to demo­graphically apartheid the Kashmiris population. 

He expressed these views while address­ing the 3D project show held at Parliament House Building on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal.

The ceremony was at­tended by President Dr. Arif Alvi, federal minis­ters, chairman Kashmir Committee, parliamen­tarians, representative of media, civil society and officers and official of Senate and National As­sembly Secretariat.

The Speaker said that Youm-e-Istehsal was be­ing observed to condemn the Indian atrocities and illegal actions of August 5 2019. He mentioned that it had worsened the life of Kashmiris and high­lighted the Indian inten­tions to sabotage peace of the region. 

Death toll in huge Beirut explosion rises to 135

He mentioned that he proactively contacted with parliaments across the world to highlight the issue and wrote let­ters to all parliaments, especially members of IPU. He stressed that ac­cording to Article 99 it was prerogative of the UN General Secretary to take action therefore he as Speaker National As­sembly of Pakistan de­manded UN to resolve the issue as per UN res­olutions. 

He appreciated the ef­forts of Chairman Par­liamentary Commit­tee on Kashmir and said the Committee would be strengthened to raise the Kashmir issue proactively.