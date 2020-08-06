ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that revoking Article 35-A and 370 from Indian Constitution was illegal and it was an effort to demographically apartheid the Kashmiris population.
He expressed these views while addressing the 3D project show held at Parliament House Building on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal.
The ceremony was attended by President Dr. Arif Alvi, federal ministers, chairman Kashmir Committee, parliamentarians, representative of media, civil society and officers and official of Senate and National Assembly Secretariat.
The Speaker said that Youm-e-Istehsal was being observed to condemn the Indian atrocities and illegal actions of August 5 2019. He mentioned that it had worsened the life of Kashmiris and highlighted the Indian intentions to sabotage peace of the region.
He mentioned that he proactively contacted with parliaments across the world to highlight the issue and wrote letters to all parliaments, especially members of IPU. He stressed that according to Article 99 it was prerogative of the UN General Secretary to take action therefore he as Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan demanded UN to resolve the issue as per UN resolutions.
He appreciated the efforts of Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and said the Committee would be strengthened to raise the Kashmir issue proactively.