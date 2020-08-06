Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National As­sembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that re­voking Article 35-A and 370 from Indian Consti­tution was illegal and it was an effort to demo­graphically apartheid the Kashmiris population.

He expressed these views while address­ing the 3D project show held at Parliament House Building on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal.

The ceremony was at­tended by President Dr. Arif Alvi, federal minis­ters, chairman Kashmir Committee, parliamen­tarians, representative of media, civil society and officers and official of Senate and National As­sembly Secretariat.

The Speaker said that Youm-e-Istehsal was be­ing observed to condemn the Indian atrocities and illegal actions of August 5 2019. He mentioned that it had worsened the life of Kashmiris and high­lighted the Indian inten­tions to sabotage peace of the region.

He mentioned that he proactively contacted with parliaments across the world to highlight the issue and wrote let­ters to all parliaments, especially members of IPU. He stressed that ac­cording to Article 99 it was prerogative of the UN General Secretary to take action therefore he as Speaker National As­sembly of Pakistan de­manded UN to resolve the issue as per UN res­olutions.

He appreciated the ef­forts of Chairman Par­liamentary Commit­tee on Kashmir and said the Committee would be strengthened to raise the Kashmir issue proactively.